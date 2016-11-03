The Woman of Lockerbie opens tonight at CUW

×

The military industrial complex continues to trundle along. Come what may next Tuesday, more people will die and more money will be made in the process. That’s life and politics on the edge of the present. Deborah Breevort’s The Women of Lockerbie is a story about what happens when things explode and people die. In the wake of the terrorist bombing of a commercial airliner in 1988, a grieving mother searches for the remains of her son and runs into a group of women who are looking to clean the clothing of the victims and have it returned to their families.





The drama has had a number of productions over the years. The latest comes to Concordia University of Wisconsin in a production being directed by Lori Woodall, who will welcome the playwright for a couple of workshops with the students who will be performing the play.





Concordia Universty’s production of The Women of Lockerbie runs Nov. 3 - 6 at Todd Wehr Auditorium on 12800 North Lake Shore Dr. in Mequon. For ticket reservations call 262-243 - 4444. For further information, visit Concordia University online.