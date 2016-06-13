Women in Comedy at Mid-Month

All-woman sketch comedy group Broadminded’s Tenth Anniversary show rolls through the Tenth Street Theatre at mid-month. The same weekend they’re there, there are a couple of long-form comedy groups that will be performing at ComedySportz.

Improv Limbo is the Milwaukee-based long-form group that features Becky Cooper Clancy, Emma Lenar, Karolyn Wolkos, Lindsey Abendschein, Meg Sotddard, Pete Miller, Phil Fischer, Tony Berg, and Travis Geier. The roughly 50% female/50% female/50% cotton 50% polyester blend of long form comedy starts with one, little, innocent word suggested by the audience. From there, things undoubtedly get complicated.

Good Landers is eight women doing long-form improv. That’s Alecia Altstaetter, Brittney Giessel, Kari Houghtaling, Crysta Jarczynski, Marisa Lange, Selena Milewski, Kelsey Moses, and Amy Brophy Westrup. Also from Milwaukee, they can be found quietly smiling against a brick wall on their Facebook page.

Good Landers and Limbo are featured onstage Jun. 17 at 8:00 p.m. at ComedSportz Milwaukee on 420 S. 1st St. For more information, see the show’s events page.