A Wonderette New Year in Racine

Roger Bean musicals have a kind of sparklingly charming sweetness about them. On one level, they’re basically a theatrical housing for classic pop tunes, but they do have a sweetness that goes beyond any mere theatrical vehicle. There’s a genuine heart to them.

Developed in 2001 for the Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret, Bean’s The Marvelous Wonderettes comes to the Racine Theatre Guild just under 15 years later with a special performance on New Year’s Eve.

The premise has a four-person girl group named the Wonderettes performing at a high school prom in the ’50s. The perform songs like, “Mr. Sandman,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Secret Love,” and “Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me.” Then they return ten years later for a reunion to perform hits from the ’60s. (“It’s In His Kiss,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” “It’s My Party” and “Leader of the Pack.”)

The Marvelous Wonderettes New Year’s Eve show starts at 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 31. There will also be performances on Jan. 2 and 3. For tickets and more, visit Racine Theatre Guild online.