Woodland Pattern 22nd Annual Poetry Marathon & Benefit

“Darlin’” Nikki Janzen, Ken Woodall, Harvey Taylor, Sarah Rosenblatt, Matt Cook . . . an initial glance at the list for this year’s Woodland Pattern Poetry Marathon is as comprehensive as ever. Various different generations of poets from Boomers to Xers to Millennials. They’re all reading to benefit the continuing efforts of Woodland Pattern book center. More than just a home for small-press poetry predating the proliferation of the internet, Woodland Pattern has been involved in performances, readings, workshops and more since the story was established way back in 1979. Woodland Pattern’s educational outreach Urban Youth Literary Arts Program has been running for 17 years, working with Milwaukee Public Schools and UWM Talent Search to bring arts education to students year-round.

Of course, Woodland Pattern can’t continue its mission with revenue from the bookstore alone, so once a year it hosts a sprawling marathon poetry show. This year’s marathon runs this weekend from 10:00 a.m. Jan 30 through 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 31. 150 poets and writers will participate in the reading this year. For more information, visit Woodland Pattern online.