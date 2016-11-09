Into the Woods in high school this week

×

The James Lapine/Stephen Sondheim musical Into the Woods is a fun, little mutation of classic fairy tales. Imagining that many of them exist in a single, cohesive world, the musical weaves in and around them to create an enjoyably sophisticated plot.





Using familiar stories in a unique way, the musical actually makes for a nice foundation for a high school production. High school is that place where complexity meets childhood to usher-in adulthood, which is very much a part of what Into the Woods is about. Kind of a pleasant fusion. This coming weekend, Whitefish Bay High School Theatre presents a staging of the musical. It’s one of the better-funded school theatre programs in the area, which should make for nicely-rendered sets and costuming and such.





The Whitefish Bay High School production of Into The Woods is open to the public. The show runs Nov. 11 -13 at Whitefish Bay High School Auditorium. For ticket reservations, visit Whitefish Bay High School Drama online.