Work In Progress--A New Indie Play In March

It was really quite cool to run across this one from a strange angle on Facebook. No official press release on it, but it sounds interesting.

Work In Progress is a new play be Ben Parman about a nonprofit temp agency that looks to find work for ex-offenders. The tagline is "Everybody has a record. Everybody has a story." Sounds like this could potentially be a really interesting show.

The cast includes Matthew Koester, Ruth Arnell, Nate Press and Amie Losi. I guess that's the other thing that sticks out at me--this is an outstanding cast for an indie production not linked with any formal theatre company.

Work In Progress runs March 1st through the 16th at Redeemer Lutheran Church on 631 West Wisconsin. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets .com.