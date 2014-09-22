World Premiere of Identita with Windfall Theatre Company This Month

It’s always nice to hear about an upcoming show in an intimate venue. Later-on it’s nice when the show in question happens to feature really good actors. If it also happens to be a world premiere, that’s kind of a bonus. Only recently did I get formal word on further details on Windfall Theatre’s upcoming world premiere of Identita. Written by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Professional Writing Instructor Louise Zamparutti, the play is about ethnic identity and the plight faced by Italy’s Slovene minority.

I was looking through promo pics associated with the show prior to reading the full press release. The first two people I saw were Joe Pichetti and Marion Araujo. It was refreshing to see two talented familiar faces that I don’t remember seeing together onstage before. (Really positive associations with other productions for both of them.) Then I noticed Joan End and Christine Lathrop Horgen. Yesterday all I knew about this play is that it hadn’t been done before and that I was going to see it. Now I know to look forward to seeing the show. This sounds like it could be really good.

Windfall Theatre’s Identita rusn Sept. 26 - Oct. 11 at Village Church Arts on 130 E. Juneau Ave. For more information, visit Windfall online. For ticket reservations, call 414-332-3963.