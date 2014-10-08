World’s Stage Auditions for Amiri Baraka’s THE DUTCHMAN

This coming December, The World’s Stage Theatre Company will be staging a production of Amiri Baraka’s The Dutchman. Billed as a “highly symbolic version of the Adam and Eve story,” The Dutchman sounds like a very potent drama. An insane, white seductress murders a naive, bourgeois black man.

The World’s Stage is looking for a Caucasian woman, an African-American man and a multi-ethnic ensemble to act as a dramatic chorus on a 1960s subway car.

Auditions take place at the Underground Collaborative on 161 W. Wisconsin Ave. Auditions are Oct. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m and Oct. 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

To sign-up for an audition slot, visit the auditions’ scheduling website.

For more information, visit TWS online.