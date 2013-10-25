World's Stage Auditions

×

The World's Stage Theatre recently announced auditions for its upcoming show Lerner's Permit. It's the next in the company's Project: Working Title series that made such a promising debut some time ago.

written by Liz Leighton, the play is directed by Stacy Gerard.

Here's a description of the debut play taken from the announcement:

“Learner’s Permit takes place during alternating timeline before and after a dramatic car crash. Driver: Kim is 18-years-old, over analytical and socially awkward. It doesn’t help that she has a contentious relationship with her poet mother and an unusually close one with her cousin, Cody. Her therapist strives to discover what happened with this family unit before the accident: an endeavor in which Kim is less than happy to acquiesce. Learner’s Permit explores love and vulnerability for people who weren’t made for this world.”

The show runs January15th through 19th of next year.

Auditions for the staging will take place on Sunday, November 10th from 10 am - 12pm and from 7pm to 9pm.

Auditions take place at the The Underground Collaborative on the lower level of 161 West Wisconsin Avenue. Audition slots are 10 minutes. To sign-up for an auditions slot, visit the sign-up site.

Here's some more information from the official announcement:

"ABOUT THE PROJECT:

Project: “Working Title” – A long into the playwriting process…

Started in 2012, P:WT looks at bringing new works to the stage, collaborating with the audience, developing new playwrights, and looking at the playwriting process as a whole. It is a unique process because we take a piece and bring it full circle: from staged reading, audience feedback, re-writes, rehearsals to a fully staged production.

We are looking for actors who are excited about being part of the process of developing new work in the community and eager to bring the audience along for the ride!

AUDITION INFORMATION / MATERIAL:

-Character Breakdown

KIM: 18, very basic dress and physicality. Withdrawn and emotes little unless under extreme duress or earnestness. Very intelligent but with an ease that fits into her everyday speech. Still has the attitude of a teenage girl at times.

CODY: 25, also very basic in form and dress. Kim’s cousin. Has the mannerisms not of some one who’s put-upon, but is taking on a bit more than he can handle at all times. Overbearing parents have resulted in him being improperly socialized and awkward. Finds comfort in his relationship with Kim.

DEBORAH: 38, Kim’s mother. Dresses in earth tones, exceptionally beautiful in that “alternative” way. Aspires to be an important writer. Has an air of extreme self importance. Oftentimes sacrifices close personal relationships instead of giving up her artistic goals.

SUSAN: late 20’s to late 30’s, physical therapist and hospital counselor. Kim’s very professional, somewhat cliche therapist. Inwardly desperate to be professionally relevant in her field of work.

-Please bring headshot and resume.

-Short contemporary 60-90sec. monologue (preferred, but not required).

-Auditions will consist of reading from the script.

-Please be prepared to provide conflicts

*Note: The project will consist of mostly daytime rehearsals.

- Please arrive 15 minutes prior to scheduled audition to sign in, fill out information and look over available sides.

*If interested in auditioning and cannot make the date - please contact:

Artistic Director – Gretchen Mahkorn

gretchen.mahkorn@gmail.com"