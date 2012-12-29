World's Stage Celebrates the work of Martin McDonagh

Several years ago, the now defunct Dramatists' Theatre started up. Operating out of intimate little spaces, the company's mission was to stage a full season of works by a single playwright every year. This coming month, World's Stage Theatre Company is going to be doing what might be construed of as a season's worth of work by a single playwright . . . in a single month.

And so it is that the World's Stage Theatre Company will be staging works by British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh. Three plays open in two weeks on three different stages. Here's a look:

January 19th and 31st In Tandem's Chris Flieller directs a cast including Jason Waszak, James Boland, Bryce Lord, Mark Puchinsky and Gretchen Mahkorn in a staged reading of The Lieutenant of Inishmore--the darkly comic story of an IRA member who finds his best friend in the whole world dead . . . his pet cat. Chaos ensues. Sounds fun. Both shows start at 7:30 pm at the Tenth Street Theatre.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown paper tickets.com

January 25th - February 2nd Paul Madden directs a production of McDonagh's THe Pillowman . . . a truly creepy play set in a totalitarian state about a children's book author who finds himself being interrogated regarding a series of murders based on his books. Very chilling stuff in the script that Madden should have an interesting time with as it is presented in the comfy studio theatre space of the Underground Collaborative in the heart of downtown.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.

Finally, January 26th - February 3rd, Robby McGhee and Mara McGhee (of TIM: The Improvised Musical among other projects individually) stage a production of McDonagh's weirdly comic A Beheading In Spokane. A man has been searching for his left hand for 25 years . . . two people enter who have a hand to sell. SOunds pleasantly bizarre. And a lot of fun, particularly as directed by these two.

The show is being staged in The Milwaukee Fortress--that suddenly indispensable space on 100 A East Pleasant Street in the general viscidity of Schlitz Park.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown paper tickets.