The World's Stage Presents Poe For Halloween

×

×

There is quite a lot going on the Halloween. In addition to an uncomfortably large number of really good shows already running, there are a number of shows opening up the last weekend of October. Among them is the latest from The World's Stage Theatre Company. This Halloween, the relatively new theatre company pays tribute to the father of contemporary horror with a production of Eric Coble's Nightfall With Edgar Allen Poe. Coble's work is a stage adaptation of four of Poe's most respected classics fit into the overall framework of a descent into madness on the part of their author.

Stories included in the show include "The Raven," "The Fall of the House of Usher," "The Pit and the Pendulum," and "The Tell-Tale Heart." (Okay, so there's no Masque of the Red Death, which is my personal favorite, but I have it on good authority that at least one local theatre company is looking into a stage production of THAT at some point in the future . . . ) Coble's Nightfall With Edgar Allen Poe is listed in Playscripts.com as a 90-minute drama with roles for 2 males and three females. It'll be interesting to see who the World's Stage gets for this one as the company draws talent exclusively from some of the youngest actors in town. It'll be nice to see some fresh faces breathe some life into classic works by Poe.

The World's Stage's production of Nightfall With Edgar Allen Poe runs October 28th through November 5th at the Auditorium Theatre in the Marian Center for the Non-Profits. For advance tickets, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.