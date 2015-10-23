World’s Stage’s Sleepy Hollow at the Villa Terrace

Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is nearly 200 years old. The enduring classic of American literature makes its way to the stage once more at the end of the month as the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum plays host to a staged reading of the Christopher Cook stage adaptation.

The reading is being put together for the Villa Terrace by theWorld’s Stage Theatre Company. The classic tale of school Master Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman should find a moody manifestation in the classy 1920s East Side estate.

The staged reading will resonate through the Villa Terrace on 2220 N. Terrace Ave. Oct. 29 and 30. Both performances start at 7:00 p.m. For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.