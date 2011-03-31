Worst Case Scenario Improv With Video Games

It's been a little while since the video game-inspired comedy 8-Bit Warrior hit the stage of the Alchemist Theatre. It's well past time for another video game-inspired comedy event and improv group Worst Case Scenario is ready to unveil it.

On April 1ststarting at midninght, WCS presents The Console Warsa one-night only improv tribute to the now three-decade-old institution that is the home video game system. Improv comics in the show inciude members of ComedySportz, Meanwhile and The Midnight Show. There will be long-form improv. There will be short-form improv. There will be hybrid improv. Late night will likely pass by very quickly into the next morning. It'll be a longer commute to your bed from your personal x-box or PS3, but it just might be worth it.

For reservations, call 414-272-8888.