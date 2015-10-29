WTF with UWM

Back in 2009, The Wisconsin Tourism Federation had to change its name to the Tourism Federation of Wisconsin. When the group was founded over 30 years ago, the initials WTF didn’t have quite the same connotation they do now. It’s an interesting bit of trivia, but it has nothing to do with a new show bearing those initials that UWM will be opening early next month as UWM Theatre & The Royal Mexican Players present WTF?!?!

The show is a program of shorts which will tackle immigration, race, voting rights, assimilation, sexism and more. That national dialogue on racial equality that desperately needs to take place needs to happen on a variety of different venues. Theatrical satire might just be a good place for some of that dialogue to resonate. Playwright Alvaro Saar Rios hopes to spark some of that conversation with the show, which features nine dramatic shorts. He and director Michelle Lopez-Rios’ Royal Mexican Players relocated to Milwaukee back in 2006 after forming in Houston in ’04.

WTF?!?! runs Nov. 4- 8 at UWM’s Five-0-Eight Theatre on 1915 E. Kenilworth Ave. For more information, visit the show’s event page on Facebook.