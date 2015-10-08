Yetta Young’s Butterfly Confessions

Butterfly Confessions is as very ambitious project. The product of over a dozen writers, the show is an exhaustive exploration of the lives, loves and struggles of modern African-American women. The show has been described as a cross between The Vagina Monologues and For For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf . A local production of the program is being directed by Catina Cole. Produced by in conjunction with ABE Productions, Buttefly Confessions will be staged for one evening only, on Nov. 7 at the Body & Soul Healing Arts Center on 3617 N. 48th St. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.