Young Playwrights Work at Imagination Studios

Storytelling is fundamental to understanding the world. What is memory if not the fiction that everyone creates to understand the past? The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa has been working with the youngest storytellers on a series of short plays that have been put together for a program that opens this weekend as The Young Persons Playwrights Project presents Santa’s Workshop. It’s a program of shorts centered around the holidays. Producer/Director, Thom Zuehlke, has worked for the past four months with high school students to put together the scripts. Included among them is Five Golden Rehearsals-- a short taking place a couple of weeks before the opening of a Christmas show somewhere in small town Wisconsin. The same playwright adapted Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle into a new play called The Christmas Goose.

Santa’s Workshop runs Dec. 4 - 20 at Inspiration Studios on 1500 S. 73rd Street in West Allis. For ticket reservations and more, visit The Village Playhouse online.