Youngblood Announces Its Next Show

Earlier today, Youngblood announced its next show . . . a show which will be staged March 1st through 17th at a venue yet to be announced. The play is being directed by Michael Cotey. The play is the Snow Romance. Which is to say that it is Flu Season which is to say that it is kind of a strange deconstruction on the nature of human connection by contemporary playwright Will Eno. The play stars Tess Cinpinski and Andrew Vosspresumably as the central two characters . . . a pair of people who have met in a mental institution who fall in love. There’s also a doctor, a nurse a prologue and an epilogue that have both been personified. It looks like a fun play and with Cinpinski and Voss in the leads, it’s going to be executed well . . . but the big question is where . . .

For more info about Youngblood and further updates as the become available, visit Youngblood online.