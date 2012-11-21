Youngblood Brings ‘Cartoon’ to Life

Playwright Steve Yockey envisions oppression as a tyrannical child ruling her toys with an iron fist. The idea has some merit. Yockey’s story, titled Cartoon , receives a staging this month courtesy of Youngblood Theatre. The production runs Nov. 30-Dec. 15 at the Milwaukee Fortress.

Scenic designer Eric Schallhorn endeavors to bring a cartoon world to life, aided by costumer Eleanor Cotey. The show should prove to be a real challenge for Cotey, as it features characters as diverse and mixed as a teddy bear, a toy soldier, a puppet and a pair of anime girls.

Previous productions of Cartoon have apparently had difficulty reconciling the script’s vaguely disturbing element of complete chaos and disorder. Director Michael Cotey's challenge is to make a world featuring diverse characters from different commercial genres come together in a cohesive vision.

The cast includes the very reassuring talents of Youngblood co-founder Andrew Voss, Michael Traynor, Jordan Gwiazdowski, Alexandra Bonesho and Lindsey Gagliano. This is a well-chosen cast, as these actors have had experience in suitably surreal performances. This should be a really interesting journey.

Youngblood's production of Cartoon runs Nov. 30-Dec. 15 at the Milwaukee Fortress, 100 E. Pleasant St. For ticket reservations, visit youngbloodtheatre.com.

Theater Happenings

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre features Sarah Day and Laura Frye in the roles of an accomplished author and a young protégé in Collected Stories . C. Michael Wright directs the Donald Margulies drama Nov. 21-Dec. 16 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.