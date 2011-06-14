Youngblood Extending APOLOGY

×

Michael Cotey has never really had the opportunity to play a character quite like Mickle Maher’s incarnation of Dr. John Faustus. As witnessed over the course of the play, An Apology for the Course and Outcome of Certain Events Delivered by Doctor ohn Faustus on this, His Final Evening the man who sold his soul to the devil is in no hurry to die.

The production, which stars Cotey and Youngblood’s Rich Gillard as Mephistopheles seems just as reluctant to get off the stage. The Youngblood show’s journey into the oblivion of eternity has been postponed for a couple more days as the production has picked-up three more performances: this Friday June 17th, Tuesday June 21st and Wednesday, June 22nd.

Congratulations go out to Youngblood for treading the shadows so successfully with this one. If you don’t mind going out to see a show on a Tuesday or Wednesday and you haven’t seen this one yet, here’s your opportunity to see one of the best shows of the year before it trudges off into the shadows for good.

For reservations to see Youngblood’s production of An Apology, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com.