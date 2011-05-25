Youngblood Theatre Delivers 'An Apology'

A quick rundown of the company's production history may suggest otherwise, but Youngblood Theatre co-founder Michael Cotey says the group is in no way averse to traditional theater venues. The company has staged productions in a bar's basement on the East Side, a warehouse and a costume shop. It brings its latest show to a disused factory space on the edge of Downtown and the Third Ward. Built at the end of the 19th century, the Pritzlaff building, with its Cream City brick, is a vast, beautiful tribute to past industry.

It is in this space that Cotey will play Dr. Faustus in Youngblood's production of Mickle Maher's lengthily titled An Apology for the Course and Outcome of Certain Events Delivered By Doctor John Faustus on This His Final Evening. In addition to Cotey, the show stars Youngblood co-founder Rich Gillard. The play joins Faustus 24 years after he signs over his soul to Mephistopheles, played by Gillard. Gillard, who recently portrayed the patriarch in Youngblood's Freakshow, should make for a very sharp devil. Bringing the play's textual complexity into focus without compromising its conversational tone should be a fun challenge for Cotey, Gillard and the show's director, Edward Morgan.

Youngblood's production of An Apology runs May 27-June 14 at the Pritzlaff building, 143 W. St. Paul Ave. To reserve tickets, visit BrownPaperTickets.com.

Theater Happenings

The Alchemist Theatre kicks off the summer theater season next weekend with Sam Shepard's classic 20th-century drama Fool for Love. Longtime Milwaukee talent Bo Johnson directs the love triangle featuring Alex Grindeland, Derek Burton Morris and Bethany Ligocki Peters. The show, which runs June 3-18, also marks the Milwaukee stage debut of Jeff Ircink. For more information, visit www.alchemisttheatre.com.