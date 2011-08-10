Youngblood Theatre Offers 'Gruesome Playground Injuries'

True to form for a company that debuted in 2009 with three shows in a single month, Youngblood Theatre Company is opening two shows three days apart in August.

The first to open is Rajiv Joseph's Gruesome Playground Injuries, a story that follows two people who meet as accident-prone kids and grow into self-destructive adults. Youngblood co-founder Tess Cinpinski and Rob Maass (frequently found in Pink Banana shows) star in this production at the Kenilworth Studio Theatre, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. Youngblood co-founder Benjamin James Wilson directs.

Gruesome Playground Injuries runs Aug. 12-27. To reserve tickets, visit BrownPaperTickets.com.

Youngblood's second August show is a free, outdoor production. The company has yet to announce to the general public where it will take place. (That's a secret.) The show in question is John Olive's Minnesota Moon, which features a conversation between two high-school friends before one of them heads off to college. Jason Waszak directs Youngblood co-founder Andrew Edwin Voss and Evan Koepnick. The location won't be Minnesota and the actors won't be high-school age, but everything else sounds authentic.

Minnesota Moon runs Aug. 15-25 in Greenfield. Those buying tickets for Gruesome Playground Injuries and those on Youngblood's mailing list will receive exact location information.

Theater Happenings

American Players Theatre opens the final show of its summer season with The Cure at Troy, Seamus Heaney's adaptation of Sophocles' Philoctetes. David Frank directs this contemporary adaptation of the ancient Greek classic at APT's Touchstone Theatre in Spring Green Aug. 11-Sept. 25. To reserve tickets, call 608-588-2361.