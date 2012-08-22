Youngblood Theatre's Fall Launch Party

×

One of the final groups to announce its season, Youngblood Theatre is doing a couple of shows that sound really interesting in 2012-2013. It celebrates the announcement and the coming season with a launch party on Sunday, September 9th at Transfer Pizzeria on 101 West Mitchell Street. The $20 admission will allow attendees music, drinks, food and more. The money goes to help produce the shows on the upcoming season.

The season opens with Melissa James Gibson's [sic] Kind of an experimental comic piece, the story follows three people existing in the strange limbo between college and the rest of one's life. Directed by Jason Economus, the cast includes Youngblood's Tess Cinpinski, Benjamin James Wilson James Boylan, Anna Figlesthaler, and Patrick Schmitz. The addition of Schmitz here is an interesting one. More commonly known as a sketch and improv guy, he's the co-producer and co-emcee of the Milwaukee comedy fest and he's written a few plays of his own. He's got staggeringly good comic instincts. It'll be interesting see them fuse into the mix here.

The tentative dates for that show are September 20th - October 6th

The second show on Youngblood's season sounds like a genuine challenge to stage. Steve Yockey's Cartoon is actually about a group of cartoon characters from a variety of different contemporary genres including Anime and contemporary kid's stuff. It's a war in toontown. And we get to see it live courtesy of Yockey's script and a show directed by Youngblood's Michael Cotey.

The show is scheduled to run November 30th - December 16th at The Milwaukee Fortress on 100 East Pleasant Avenue. Eleanor Cotey should have fun with the costuming here. And Koren Black is going to have kind of a challenge with the scenic design. Ross Zentner will be in charge of casting the right light into the production . . .given the right visuals, this could look really, really interesting.

For more detailed info as it becomes available, visit Youngblood online.