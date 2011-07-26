Youngblood: Two Shows In August

×

Hard to believe that Youngblood Theatre is now celebrating its second summer already. Founded by UWM Theatre grads, the company that debuted in July of 2009 with no less than three shows in the same month has done a total of 9 shows in total. They’ve recently announced their next twoboth of which will be opening in August.

Their first show in August is the Milwaukee premiere of promising new playwright Rajiv Joseph’s Gruesome Playground Injuries. (Joseph also wrote tha acclaimed Bengal Tiger in the Baghdad Zoo which I believe is currently running on Broadway withRobin Williams in the title role.)The story follows two people who meet as accident prone kids who grow into self-destructive adults. Youngblood Co-founder Tess Cinpinski and Rob Maas (frequently found in Pink Banana shows) star in a production staged at the Kenilworth Studio Theatre at 1925 East Kenilworth Place. Youngblood co-founder Benjamin Wilson directs.

Gruesome Playground Injuries runs August 12th -27th. Visit Brown Paper Tickets for reservations.

Youngblood’s second show in August is a FREE outdoor show. Minnesota Moon will be staged at an as-of-yet undisclosed location somewhere in the shadow of the largest mall in the state. Written by John Olive, the play follows a conversation between to Midwestern high school friends in the moonlit yard of an abandoned farmhouse. It is the final gleaming of the 1960’s. Alan is going off to college. Larry is staying behind to pump gas for a living. Previous productions have run 40-minutes with no intermission, so this should play like a realtime conversation at the end of the summer between two lifelong friends, played here by Andrew Edwin Voss and Evan Koepnick. Jason Waszak directs.

As mentioned, tickets for the event are free. Reservations for the show will be released to those who bought tickets to Gruesome Playground Injuries and those on Youngblood’s email list.

Youngblood’s free production of Minnesota Moon runs August 15th through the 25th somewhere in Greenfield . . .