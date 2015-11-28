× Expand Plymouth Arts Center JINGLE ALL THE WAY Plymouth Arts Center JINGLE ALL THE WAY

Family fare in the surrounding area amps-up a bit during the holidays. Christmas shows pop-up all over the place. Some of them are solemn. Some of them aren’t. Early next month, the Youth Theatre Company in co-operation with the Plymouth Arts Center presents what should prove to be a fun, little celebration of Christmas in music and narrative.

It’s a big cast of 25 performing songs, dance and stories that, “celebrate the joyous Christmas season than right here in the Cheese Capitol of the World!”

The Youth Theatre Company’s Jingle All the Way runs Dec. 11 - 13 at the Plymouth Arts Center on 520 East Mill Street in Plymouth. For more information, visit the Youth Theatre Company’s Facebook page.