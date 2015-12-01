Zembrowski Returns as Bing Crosby

Theatrical musical talent Matt Zembrowski returns to the stage as Bing Crosby this month as The NewTheatre on Maine presents Zembrowski in Bing Crosby: Christmas On The Air. The idea here is a live performance in the format of a Christmas variety show that might have been broadcast live over the airwaves half a century ago. Zembrowski has done the show before and clearly had fun with it. Here he’s joined by Paula Foley Tillen, Michael Skocir and Lori Nappe in a performance that will prove to be the right kind of classy for the right kind of people.

Matt Zembrowski in Bing Crosby: Christmas On The Air runs Dec. 11 - 12 (one weekend only: two performances) at The NewTheatre on Main at W359 N5920 Brown Street in

Oconomowoc. For ticket reservations and directions, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.