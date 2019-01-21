'Zie Magic Flute' Is a Playful and Entertaining Opera for Everyone

× Expand Photo Credit: Mark Frohna

Rather than adapting Mozart with deference, the Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT), Quasimondo Physical Theatre and the Cadance Collective chose to make a more whimsical adaptation of The Magic Flute. Named Zie Magic Flute, the piece takes place in the majestic Tripoli Shrine Center, which lends the opera some of its strength.

In the circular stage, spectators are invited to look up at the balcony, where there is a constant flurry of activity while the story unfolds on the ground floor. We follow Prince Tamino—played by the incomparable Benjamin Ludwig—as he attempts to save Pamina (Lydia Rose Eiche), daughter of the Queen of the Night (Sarah Richardson), with the help of the lovable buffoon Papageno (Nathan Wesselowski) after she was kidnapped by Sarastro (Mark Corkins). The adventure plays out in a fantastical world, reminiscent of a fairy tale, while accompanied by a discreet but pleasant musical background of piano, cello and flute.

The story is punctuated with songs—21 in total—some in English and some in the opera’s original German. All actors have wonderful singing voices; even the Queen of the Night, a part so difficult it became legendary, displays a great range despite putting less passion than ideal in the famous “Der Hölle Rache” aria.

The opera is more entertaining than many would suspect, with moments of genuine hilarity. Clearly, this adaptation took some heavy liberties: Some costumes are made of plastic, the main character looks at a portrait through a viewfinder and the three warrior “ladies” act like teenage girls—one drops a “nuh uh” while all three have a song called “OMG!” and think Tamino is “a sexy boy.” The original opera plays a lot on contrasts, and the silliness of the adaptation adds depth to that aspect of the piece.

The Magic Flute was originally composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart for his friends and family, so the Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s version is close to the original spirit of the play. It’s a light-hearted, playful adaptation that is both entertaining and a great introduction to opera for anyone.

Through Jan. 27 at Tripoli Shrine Center, 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave. For tickets, visit milwaukeeoperatheatre.org or call 800-838-3006.