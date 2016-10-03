Zombie Boardgame Improv Comedy with No Dice

Back in 1978, SPI did a Dawn of the Dead board game. No kidding. I think it might have even been licensed directly through George Romero. I seem to remember hanging out in a comic book shop back in the early ’90s actually playing the thing. It’s been out of print for decades now. Evidently it’s in public domain. A few years back someone made a fully-printable version of the game available for free online. The only reason I bring it up is . . . improv.

This month, No Dice: Improvised Tabletop Gaming presents a special edition of its improv comedy show: MIL-WALKING DEAD. Once again game master James Boland hosts a show featuring improv comics playing an improv role-playing tabletop experience in the cozy cavern of Mojo Dojo Comedy on 420 S. 1st St. in ComedySportz. The cast for the zombie comedy love fest features Erik Koconis, David Ryan Lane, Andrew Kosmalski, and Kelsey Moses. Audience suggestions help create a comic adventure featuring No Dice’s very own bards Brian Bayer and Jessie Frankie Kanter.

No Dice’s Mil-Walking Dead ambles into the Mojo Dojo on Oct. 15 for ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets online.