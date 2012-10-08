Zombie Jamboree with Storyteller Theater

×

Halloween approaches. This particular season has kind of a strange bouquet that I'll be getting into a little later . . . the first of two major zombie-based Milwaukee-area shows opens this coming week as Matt Zembrowski's all-new Storyteller Theater company presents Zombie Jamboree: Night of the Singing Dead! Cute, huh?

When I first saw this, I was reminded of a zombie musical that was recently staged in a studio theatre in Madison. Evidently Zembrowski and his brother Jack had been doing this for quite some time. The Facebook invite speaks of a series that sounds like it's been around for a while. Evidently it surfaces from a "five year hiatus," this week for a production being staged at the auditorium at St. Thomas More High School. There's actually quite a lot of talent involved in this one. Names that pop out at me include Matt, Rachel and Zach Zembrowski, Jason Waszak and Marcee- Doherty-Elst.

The show is slated to include, "mad scientists, re-animated lovers, a haunted outhouse, cross-dressing clergy and more!" Welcome to the Halloween stage season.