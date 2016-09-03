The Zoo Auditions With Boulevard

I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concessions girl. He tries to impress her by eating a lot. Then there’s a pharmacist (referred to here as a chemist because y’know...it’s from an earlier era.) The pharmacist is concerned that he might have poisoned the father of his love by giving him the peppermint meant for her. All of this takes place, of course, in a zoo in the late 19th century. Weird.

Probably the strangest thing about The Zoo is that it’s being produced at The Plymouth Church on the east side this coming fall. Boulevard Theatre is teaming-up with the church for the production, which runs Oct. 22 - 30. The talented David Flores directs.

This month, they’re looking to cast for the production. From the announcement:

“We are looking to cast these five roles: Aesculapius Carboy (tenor), a chemist in love with Laetitia. Eliza Smith (mezzo-soprano), a perfectly virtuous and highly principled young lady, in charge of the Refreshment Stall. Thomas Brown (baritone), really the Duke of Islington, a nobleman disguised, in search of virtue, which he finds in Eliza. Laetitia Grinder (soprano), loved by Carboy. Mr. Grinder (baritone), Laetitia’s father, a retired grocer.”

Rehearsals will be held on Sep. 8 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on Sep. 10, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. All rehearsals will take place at Plymouth Church on 2717 E Hampshire St. To sign-up for an audition slot, visit the auditions site at Doodle.

From the announcement:

“Please prepare 2 to 3 minutes of music by Gilbert & Sullivan or in a similar style; an accompanist will be provided. If you are unable to attend either audition day, please contact Donna Kummer at 414-807-4915 or kummer@arcfile.com to schedule an alternate time.”