9 Things to do in July

Thursday-Sunday

Lakeside at MAM

Milwaukee Art Museum

Throughout the summer, during museum hours, the public is invited to relax, enjoy snacks and refreshments and experience a variety of programming opportunities. Families will be able to take part in art-making activities outdoors with the Kohl’s Art Studio. Outdoor seating for take-away orders from the East End will be available on the lawn or the m,useum’s patio area. Museum hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Friday, July 9

The Goddess EP by Valerie Lighthart

Valerie Lighthart EP Release with You Win!!!, Black Challenger and Dora Diamond

Cactus Club

It’s been quite some time since the stage of Bay View’s Cactus Club has been able to hum with excitement, and pop act Valerie Lighthart will be one of the first to light things up again. In celebration of the release of Pt. 1: The Goddess, Lighthart will perform alongside electro-pop newcomers You Win!!!, synthwave artist Black Challenger and burlesque performer / pop singer Dora Diamond.

Friday and Saturday, July 9-10

Millers at Milwaukee—Vintage Indy Car Event

Milwaukee Mile Raceway at WI State Fair Park

The 27th Millers at Milwaukee is one of the most impressive U.S. gatherings of pre- and post-World War II Indy champ cars, roadsters and laydowns. The Harry A. Miller Club was established to pay tribute to one of the greatest figures in the history of automobile racing. Up to 60 vintage race cars will take part, designed by Miller, Mercer, Kurtis, Duesenberg, Alfa Romeo and Bugatti. Tickets for non-members of the Harry A. Miller Club are $25 and children under 16 are $5.

Saturday, July 10

Brady Street Art Walk

Although the return of the Brady Street Festival will wait until 2022, the Brady Street Art Walk is back this summer. The owners of Scout Gallery, Jeff and Dana Redmon, will curate the event featuring Milwaukee artists and musicians. Says Jeff Redmon, "Scout Gallery is focused on local art and having fun, so this partnership [with the Brady Street BID] is a perfect pairing … Milwaukee is loaded with talented artists and we are excited to exclusively feature Milwaukee art." The event runs from noon to 4 p.m.

Home Music Day

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Enjoy live music on the incomparable grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden from noon-5 p.m. The diverse, continent-spanning lineup (North and South America, Asia and Africa) includes the Golden Melody Band USA, Karen Milwaukee Music Band, the Burmese Traditional Umbrella Dance by Mother’s Love, the Congo Gospel Music Band and Samba da Vida MKE.

Boom Fest: An Amplified Artists Sessions Festival

Village Park, Menomonee Falls

The Amplified Artists Sessions provided a space for artists to perform throughout the pandemic, and with outdoor events looking feasible, have decided to celebrate live music once again with a lineup of skilled acts in Menomonee Falls. The first edition of Boom Fest will feature headliner singer/songwriter Zach Pietrini, as well as Betsy Ade, the Chris Haise Band and Listening Party. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. Starts at 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

9th Annual Heal the Hood MKE Block Party

Corner of Ninth Street and Ring Street

Co-sponsored by the City of Milwaukee, the Heal the Hood MKE Block Party returns to Milwaukee’s near North Side. Part celebration, part community outreach, the event will not only feature live music from esteemed local DJ Homer Blow and other local acts, but also demonstrations from Milwaukee youth groups, COVID-19 resources for neighborhood residents, and a resource fair for those recovering from the economic impact of the pandemic. Starts at noon.

Friday and Saturday, July 23-24

Riverwest 24 Bike Race

This special edition of the famous RW24 will provide all the familiar direction, surprises, heckling, love and cheers from previous events, but instead of being a proper race, this event will be more of a holiday celebration. With safety in mind and something for every comfort level, the 2021 edition of the RW24 will be different, but the event has always been what the riders make it. The landscape of this race could still be changing, so check the website at riverwest24.com for updated details.

Saturday, July 24

Ayre in the Square

Catalano Square

The Friends of Catalano Square are presenting a truncated version of their Ayre in the Square concert series this summer, with two dates instead of their usual four. The July edition will feature four regional bands of various genres. These events are free to attend, featuring four local music acts of various genres at each concert. Take in a great afternoon of music in the heart of Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. 4-8 p.m.