New Year’s Eve Guide

Most years be safe on New Year’s Eve meant stick to one drink and drive defensively. This year it has an entirely different meaning. 2020 has been a year none of us will forget and the end brings hope and uncertainty; the uncertainty extends to the New Year’s Eve celebration. The Domes won’t be open, most music clubs will be dark and even the Harlem Globetrotters have cancelled. For any of the in-person events listed below, check ahead before making plans.

Night Life

NYE 2021 at RedBar

If you’re looking to simply drink 2020 away with live entertainment, RedBar (2245 E. St. Francis Ave.) will be hosting a party for the end of this horrific year, complete with music from Mike Tischer. As per usual, the atmosphere at RedBar will take center stage, and we can all watch this dreaded year go down the drain. Visit Facebook.com/RedBarMKE for more information.

New Year’s Eve at Blu

Ring in the New Year in style at Blu, The Pfister Hotel's signature cocktail lounge on the 23rd floor. Patrons can also get cozy around the fire in The Pfister Lobby Lounge, expertly decorated for the season. With safety in mind, time slots including pre-dinner seatings from 5-7 p.m. or reserved evening seating with bottle service starting at 8:30 p.m. are available. Live music will soundtrack the evening at the high-rise bar as well.

IHH NYE 2020: An Anti-Masquerade Party

If masking up is a requirement, you can do that with elegance at the Iron Horse Hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve party. Music from DJ Zerocool will set the tone for the evening, which also includes a champagne toast, balloon drop, and an airing of 2020 grievances complete with a custom fire pit in the hotel’s parking loop. Details on all-inclusive tickets can be found at TheIronHorseHotel.com

New Year’s Eve with Cork N’ Classics at Moose Lodge

On Milwaukee’s South Side, Cork N Classics will deliver the music for the evening at Moose Lodge (5476 S. 13th St.) Food, drinks and music will be the plan for the evening, as lodge members and guests ring in the new year.

Arts @ Large Livestream

In cooperation with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, Walker’s Point art gallery Arts At Large will be raising funds for their program with a special live streaming event. Local artists will perform intimate sets that you can enjoy from the comfort of home, all while supporting a good cause heading into 2021. Keep things low-key this year by checking out their stream, with more information available at Facebook.com/ArtsAtLarge

Family Activities

Skating @ Red Arrow Park, 8 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, skating at Red Arrow Park will be open on a reservation basis. Reserve your 90-minute timeslot online, grab your skates and mask, and head to the rink. Downtown Milwaukee’s outdoor ice rink is free to use when you bring your own skates. Affordable skate rentals are also available.

Winter Wonders @ Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners)

Enjoy the Holiday Lights from your car through Jan. 3, 2021. Gather your family and friends to celebrate the wonders of the season with light.

This spectacular drive-through holiday lights display is back for its second year! The show has been re-imagined by theatrical lighting designer “Laser Bob” Mullins and his talented team. Enjoy a variety of dramatic lighting techniques and new displays throughout the forests and fields of the Boerner Arboretum and Whitnall Park.

