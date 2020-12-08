This Month in Milwaukee: 10 Things to Do from December 2 through January 6

× Expand Courtesy of Racine Zoo

ACA Music & Entertainment’s Tuesday Night Jazz (Tuesdays, 7 p.m. on Facebook)

Emanating from the North Coast Center for the Arts performance space, ACA Music & Entertainment have been producing regular weekly live streams to keep jazz artists playing during the pandemic. All of the proceeds from the shows benefit the artists. December highlights include a music and art show from Gabriel Sanchez, as well as special holiday jazz programming. Get full details on ACA Music & Entertainment’s Facebook page.

Live Tunes Thursday with Pocket Change at Snifters Tapas & Spirits

If you’re craving live music, nu-jazz band Pocket Change brings a lively atmosphere to a hidden gem at Snifters Tapas & Spirits in Walker’s Point. Every Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m., the band takes the stage area for a display of technical musicianship with weekly featured guest performers. More information about Live Tunes Thursday, including event listings and featured acts, can be found at facebook.com/sniftersmke.

Cactus Club’s Digital Dream (Saturday nights on Vimeo)

In an effort to keep providing Milwaukee with great local music, Cactus Club has shifted programming online in addition to regular carryout orders from their Bay View location. Digital Dream is an online streaming series featuring performances from Milwaukee artists on a weekly basis. The club streams four days per week on average right now, including concerts on the weekends and ReachOut Radio DJ sets on Friday nights. You can get the full schedule of digital programming at cactusclubmilwaukee.com.

Streaming December 4-20

Renaissance Theaterworks, Belonging

Renaissance Theaterworks’ Founder and Artistic Director Suzan Fete is giving viewers—via Zoom—three different perspectives on who belongs and where we fit in Belonging. The 70-minute production of three short plays also connect in others ways, given the choice of playwrights and techniques used. “All three are written by playwrights of color, and all three playwrights use magical realism to tell their stories,” Fete explains. RTW is collaborating with the Outer Loop Theater Experience, which will create special and mixed reality effects for the series. Belonging features live Zoom performances on December 4, 5 and 6. In addition, the production will be available on demand through December 20. For tickets visit r-t-w.com.

Through December 23

Constructed of private spaces, filled with friends captured in the midst of private activities and thoughts, Ariana Vaeth’s paintings are enthusiastic dedications to interiority. Her works have a knack for taking what might be voyeuristic documents and projecting them outward in paint as open invitations; inside jokes that we want to join. And we can, simply by looking closely. It is not easy to make such private experiences universally accessible, but she does so effortlessly through tubeloads of color and observational candor, which is on full display by appointment in a suite of new works at the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s gallery by appointment only, lyndensculpturegarden.org.

December 5

Darkest Hour and Misery Signals, Live Stream Benefiting X-Ray Arcade

On Saturday, Dec. 5, metalcore acts Darkest Hour and Milwaukee’s own Misery Signals will be streaming a joint concert to benefit concert venues all over the country, including Cudahy’s X-Ray Arcade. Darkest Hour will feature an encore performance of their Live at the Black Cat stream from earlier this year, while Misery Signals’ set will be unique for just this streaming event. You can purchase tickets for the stream access at xrayarcade.com.

December 9

Boswell Book Co., “Readings from Oconomowaukee”

Collaboration has become more usual in recent years, especially in creative endeavors, and it is more essential than ever in the face of COVID. Boswell Book Company on Milwaukee’s East Side and Books & Company in Oconomowoc have launched a series of collaborative Zoom discussions featuring Boswell’s Daniel Goldin and Books’ Lisa Baudoin speaking with writers in lieu of live readings by authors. This month, they will talk with Lily King, whose latest novel, Writers & Lovers, was called “wonderful” and “witty” by the Washington Post.

December 12-24

Milwaukee Ballet, The Nutcracker

Filled with color, motion and music, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker is a lovely way to spend a winter’s evening. The Nutcracker has created magical memories for Milwaukee for more than 40 years,” says Milwaukee Ballet Artistic Director Michael Pink. “This year, rather than focusing on what we cannot do, we are focusing on what we can. We will present a specially devised ‘short and sweet’ version of The Nutcracker, in person, at the Baumgartner Center for Dance. You will also be able to access that performance online through pay-per-view. To add to the festive season, we will be releasing a free, behind-the-scenes look at The Nutcracker available online only. This will be a unique perspective highlighting the many artists who participate in creating The Nutcracker we know and love.”

Through January 3

Wonderland of Lights, Racine Zoo

With the holiday season upon us, the Racine Zoo is offering a safe, family friendly way to enjoy their Wonderland of Lights. Take in the dazzling display from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle; drive through the enchanting light displays of delightfully decorated trees and charming characters, and enjoy a 96-foot tunnel with an incredible show of dynamic designs. Perfect for guests of all ages, this is a drive-through only experience, no walking allowed. Masks are not required for this event. For more information visit racinezoo.org.