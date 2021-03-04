This Month in Milwaukee: 11 Things to Do from March 3 to March 26

Image via Milwaukee Art Museum

“Virtual: The Bauhaus, László Moholy-Nagy, and Milwaukee”

Milwaukee Art Museum

The “and Milwaukee” tie-in is because one of MAM’s predecessors, the Milwaukee Art Institute, mounted the first U.S. exhibition of Moholy-Nagy’s photographs back in 1931. The Bauhaus, where he taught, was one of the most distinctive and influential art schools of the last century, responsible for trends in architecture and design meant to mirror and magnify the modern age of machines—to reunify art with technology. Moholy-Nagy produced dynamic work across many media; the exhibit includes a desk he designed for Parker Pens.

Tuesday Nights

ACA Music & Entertainment’s ACA Live

ACA Music & Entertainment have been producing regular weekly live streams to keep artists playing during the pandemic. 100% of the proceeds from the shows benefit the artists, and utilization of ACA’s studio space makes for a top-notch streaming experience. March’s calendar includes performances from Jon Rouse, Elephonic, Dan Lepien and many more. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Facebook.

Saturday Nights

Wise Farm Presents: Brews & Tunes

At 7 p.m. every Saturday, Wise Farm Productions presents Brews & Tunes, a live music series giving an online platform to local musicians of various genres. The stream is produced by Instrumental Motion, and March’s lineup includes performances from singer-songwriter Derek Ramnarace, Nazario Chickpeazo, Dig Deep and Gin Mill Hollow. More information and weekly streams can be found on Wise Farm Productions’ Facebook page.

Through May 23

“Crossing Boundaries: The Movement of People, Goods and Ideas”

Haggerty Museum, Marquette University

Boundaries can be either limiting or freeing, creating barriers or enabling passage. In fact, “Crossing Boundaries: The Movement of People, Goods and Ideas” explores all those concepts and more through pairs of images curated by Marquette faculty from across the campus. The exhibit, which closes May 23, reflects the Crossing Boundaries theme that’s part of the university’s Core curriculum, embracing ethical and responsible communications, collaboration and leadership that lead to moral action and citizenship with purpose.

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Jewish Museum

Through May 30

“To Paint is to Live: The Artwork of Erich Lichtblau-Leskly”

Milwaukee Jewish Museum

“He had to create to live,” says curator Molly Dubin of the artist behind the museum’s current exhibition. For Erich Lichtblau-Leskly, it was no cliché. The commercial artist was deported to Theresienstadt, the “model concentration camp” designed by the Nazis to showcase their claim that Jews were well treated during the Holocaust. Lichtblau-Leskly applied his cartooning skills, satirizing his captors with colored pencils on paper. The exhibit juxtaposes postcard-size images drawn at Theresienstadt with larger replications painted by the artist decades later in Israel. Open by reservation only.

Tuesday, March 9

Anuradha D. Rajurkar

Boswell Books

In her debut novel, the Milwaukee author explores young love across cultural boundaries through the life of her protagonist, a young artist. The protagonist of American Betiya, Rani Kelkar, has never lied to her parents until she meets Oliver. The same qualities that draw her—his tattoos, his charisma, his passion for art—make him her mother's worst nightmare. They begin dating in secret, but as Oliver’s troubled home life unravels, he asks more of Rani than she knows how to give. When a twist of fate leads Rani from Evanston, Illinois, to India for a summer, she has a reckoning with herself—and what’s really beneath the surface of her first love. Rajurkar will discuss American Betiya with novelist Lauren Fox (Send for Me) via Zoom.

× Expand Photo Credit: Getty Images 479887428 Northern lights blazing over lake Thingvellir national park in Iceland

Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13

Northern Lights: Virtual Planetarium Show

UWM Planetarium

Tickets for this behind-the-scenes YouTube tour are listed as “pay what you can,” so there’s no excuse not to attend this virtual tour of the science behind one of nature’s most remarkable light shows. Tickets are listed as $0, $5 and $15, but those who pay $15 will receive an individual membership to the planetarium, valued at $50! There are two chances to participate, so sign up and enjoy the radiance of the night sky.

Wednesday, March 17

Ghetto Chronicles with historian Sam Kassow

By mid-1941, nearly all Jews in Poland had been forced into ghettos. The Warsaw Ghetto was the largest with around 490,000 prisoners. Sam Kassow, historian and author of Who Will Write Our History? Rediscovering a Hidden Archive from the Warsaw Ghetto, will share his knowledge in a 7 p.m. Zoom conference focused on the Lodz ghetto, setting for Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s 2020 exhibit, “Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Lodz Ghetto.” Kassow is the child of Holocaust survivors and was born in a displaced persons camp in Germany.

Photo Credit: Iryna Kazlova, Getty Images 978360936 Cute dog sit in the car on the front seat. Closeup

Saturday, March 20

Dog Days at Lynden

Lynden Sculpture Garden

Walking the dog can be a chore on a busy or bad weather day, but it can also be a time of shared enjoyment between you and your canine companion. It’s good exercise for both of you, as well as a chance to experience the natural world. The wooded, sculpture-studded grounds of the Lynden Garden are just about the best place imaginable for walking the dog in winter. Dogs must be leashed and considerate of other visitors, canine and human. For more information, visit lyndensculpturegarden.org/dog-days.

Friday, March 26

“Out with the Cold, In with the New”

Present Music

Present Music returns with a virtual concert by the full ensemble with a guest star, New York soprano Lucy Dhegrae. “The basic premise reflects the current reality for musicians,” says Co-Artistic Director Eric Segnitz. “After a whole year, we’re still confined to our living rooms fantasizing about a return to live concerts. The program will intercut living room scenes drawn from FLUXUS works with concert hall scenes progressing from the dead of winter to a vibrant spring.” The diverse program ranges from John Cage to Erik Satie and Joe Byrd plus a half-dozen younger contemporary composers.

Friday, March 26

Grace Weber’s Music Lab

Since its inception, Grace Weber’s Music Lab has been able to combine elements of open mics, workshops for aspiring creatives and live performances as a community resource for up-and-coming artists in partnership with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee and Milwaukee Public Schools. The virtual editions of those events have made their way to Facebook Live, streaming on the last Friday of every month. March’s featured performer is Tiffany Miranda, founder of Girls Make Beats. There will also be giveaways for teens to win an iRig setup for their Apple devices just by being present in the live stream.