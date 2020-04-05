Together Alone: Week 1 Gallery (March 30-April 4, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the first week of submissions (March 30-April 4, 2020).

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

"Hiding from Covid19", Amaria Fagundes, student

"Together Alone and Macro", Ben Stuart, macro photographer

"Gutsy Move in this Day and Age", Christina DeSpears, librarian

"Working From Home", Cindy Hansen

"Social Distance Swerve Oak Leaf Trail", Eddee Daniel, writer/photographer

"No Diggity", Erin Maddox, video producer

"Skype Portraits", Lidia Sharapova, photographer

"Yoga At Home", Pam Ferderbar, writer

"Distance 2020", Peter Schultz, photographer

"Nature Soothes", Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher

"Isolated. But not alone", Tom Jordan, writer