Together Alone: Week 13 Gallery (June 22-28, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the thirteenth week of submissions. (June 22-28, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

"A Hard Rain's A Gonna Fall," Corinne Reuter, esthetician

"Beacon," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher

"Feel like screaming, just do it," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer

"Honk," Nora Peevy, writer

"New Day," Virginia Small, writer

