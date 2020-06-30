Together Alone: Week 13 Gallery (June 22-28, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the thirteenth week of submissions. (June 22-28, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
"A Hard Rain's A Gonna Fall," Corinne Reuter, esthetician
"Beacon," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher
"Feel like screaming, just do it," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
"Honk," Nora Peevy, writer
"New Day," Virginia Small, writer
