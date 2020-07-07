Together Alone: Week 13 Gallery (June 29-July 5, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fourteenth week of submissions. (June 29-July 5, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

"A Deserted Summerfest," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
"Child At St. Bens Community Meal," Leroy Skalstad, retired
"Cover Your Face," Cindy Hansen, data specialist

