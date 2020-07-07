Together Alone: Week 13 Gallery (June 29-July 5, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fourteenth week of submissions. (June 29-July 5, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

A-deserted-Summerfest-7.4.2020_Barbara-Budish_Designer-Photographer.jpg

"A Deserted Summerfest," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer

Child_At_ST._Bens_Community_Meal_Leroy_Skalstad_Retired.jpg

"Child At St. Bens Community Meal," Leroy Skalstad, retired

Cover-Your-Face_Cindy-Hansen_Data-Specialist.jpg

"Cover Your Face," Cindy Hansen, data specialist

Featured photographs this week: