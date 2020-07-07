Together Alone: Week 13 Gallery (June 29-July 5, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fourteenth week of submissions. (June 29-July 5, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
"A Deserted Summerfest," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
"Child At St. Bens Community Meal," Leroy Skalstad, retired
"Cover Your Face," Cindy Hansen, data specialist
