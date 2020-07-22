Together Alone: Week 15 Gallery (July 6-12, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fifteenth week of submissions. (July 6-12, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

× 1 of 5 Expand "Beauty Parlor," Nora Peevy, writer × 2 of 5 Expand "Covid Hide and Seek," Virginia Small, writer × 3 of 5 Expand "Mask shopping," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer × 4 of 5 Expand "Second Wave Readiness," Corinne Reuter, esthetician × 5 of 5 Expand "They turned the lights on for us," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer Prev Next

Featured photographs this week: