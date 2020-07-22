Together Alone: Week 15 Gallery (July 6-12, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fifteenth week of submissions. (July 6-12, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
"Beauty Parlor," Nora Peevy, writer
"Covid Hide and Seek," Virginia Small, writer
"Mask shopping," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
"Second Wave Readiness," Corinne Reuter, esthetician
"They turned the lights on for us," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
