Together Alone: Week 15 Gallery (July 6-12, 2020)

by

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fifteenth week of submissions. (July 6-12, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

Beauty_Parlor_Nora_Peevy_Writer.jpg

"Beauty Parlor," Nora Peevy, writer

Covid-Hide-and-Seek_VSmall_Writer.jpg

"Covid Hide and Seek," Virginia Small, writer

Mask-shopping_Barbara-Budish_Designer-Photographer.jpg

"Mask shopping," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer

Second-Wave-Readiness_Corinne-Reuter_Esthetician.jpg

"Second Wave Readiness," Corinne Reuter, esthetician

Kristine-Hinrichs_Photographer_They-turned-the-lights-on-for-us.jpg

"They turned the lights on for us," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer

