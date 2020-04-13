Together Alone: Week 2 Gallery (April 5-11, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the second week of submissions. (April 5-11, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
1 of 12
"Milwaukee Residents Brave the Voting Lines", Christopher Hayes, community artist
2 of 12
"Trouble At The Door", Austin Hribar, student
3 of 12
"My New Normal", C. Hartt, artist
4 of 12
"Where is My Mind", Caitlyn Fenton, student
5 of 12
"Lockdown Message", Christina DeSpears, librarian
6 of 12
"Pandemic Fashion", Cindy Hansen
7 of 12
"I Voted", Erin Maddox, video producer
8 of 12
"Keep Your Distance", Kevin Hansen, designer
9 of 12
"Survival And Reemergence", Marcella Jones, writer
10 of 12
"ELEMENTARY", Michael Havice, retired
11 of 12
"Quiet Forest", Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher
12 of 12
"Frustrated-Stranded", Sophia Voeltz, photography student
Featured photographs this week:
- "Milwaukee Residents Brave the Voting Lines", Christopher Hayes, community artist
- "Trouble At The Door", Austin Hribar, student
- "My New Normal", C. Hartt, artist
- "Where is My Mind", Caitlyn Fenton, student
- "Lockdown Message", Christina DeSpears, librarian
- "Pandemic Fashion", Cindy Hansen
- "I Voted", Erin Maddox, video producer
- "Keep Your Distance", Kevin Hansen, designer
- "Survival And Reemergence", Marcella Jones, writer
- "ELEMENTARY", Michael Havice, retired
- "Quiet Forest", Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher
- "Frustrated-Stranded", Sophia Voeltz, photography student