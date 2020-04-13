Together Alone: Week 2 Gallery (April 5-11, 2020)

by

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the second week of submissions. (April 5-11, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

×

1 of 12

AChristopher-Hayes_Community-Artist_Milwaukee-Residents-Brave-the-Voting-Lines.jpg

"Milwaukee Residents Brave the Voting Lines", Christopher Hayes, community artist

×

2 of 12

AustinHribar_Student_TroubleAtTheDoor.jpg

"Trouble At The Door", Austin Hribar, student

×

3 of 12

C.Hartt_Artist_My-New-Normal.jpg

"My New Normal", C. Hartt, artist

×

4 of 12

Caitlyn-Fenton_Student_Where-is-My-Mind.jpg

"Where is My Mind", Caitlyn Fenton, student

×

5 of 12

ChristinaDeSpears_Librarian-aArtist_LockdownMessage.jpg

"Lockdown Message", Christina DeSpears, librarian

×

6 of 12

Cindy-Hansen_Database_Pandemic-Fashion.jpg

"Pandemic Fashion", Cindy Hansen

×

7 of 12

Erin Maddox_Video Producer_I Voted.jpg

"I Voted", Erin Maddox, video producer

×

8 of 12

Kevin-Hansen_Designer_Keep-Your-Distance.jpg

"Keep Your Distance", Kevin Hansen, designer

×

9 of 12

Marcella-Jones_Writer_Survival-And-Reemergence.jpg

"Survival And Reemergence", Marcella Jones, writer

×

10 of 12

Michael-Havice_Retired_-ELEMENTARY.jpg

"ELEMENTARY", Michael Havice, retired

×

11 of 12

PhyllisDeicherLadwig_RetiredTeacher_QuietForest.jpg

"Quiet Forest", Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher

×

12 of 12

Sophia-Voeltz_Photography-Student_Frustrated-Stranded.jpg

"Frustrated-Stranded", Sophia Voeltz, photography student

Featured photographs this week: