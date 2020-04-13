Together Alone: Week 2 Gallery (April 5-11, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the second week of submissions. (April 5-11, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

× 1 of 12 Expand "Milwaukee Residents Brave the Voting Lines", Christopher Hayes, community artist × 2 of 12 Expand "Trouble At The Door", Austin Hribar, student × 3 of 12 Expand "My New Normal", C. Hartt, artist × 4 of 12 Expand "Where is My Mind", Caitlyn Fenton, student × 5 of 12 Expand "Lockdown Message", Christina DeSpears, librarian × 6 of 12 Expand "Pandemic Fashion", Cindy Hansen × 7 of 12 Expand "I Voted", Erin Maddox, video producer × 8 of 12 Expand "Keep Your Distance", Kevin Hansen, designer × 9 of 12 Expand "Survival And Reemergence", Marcella Jones, writer × 10 of 12 Expand "ELEMENTARY", Michael Havice, retired × 11 of 12 Expand "Quiet Forest", Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher × 12 of 12 Expand "Frustrated-Stranded", Sophia Voeltz, photography student Prev Next

Featured photographs this week: