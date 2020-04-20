Together Alone: Week 3 Gallery (April 12-18, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the third week of submissions. (April 12-18, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

× 1 of 15 Expand "African American Kids During Virus Lockdown", Tom Jenz × 2 of 15 Expand "Fog Alley", Alden Hoot, freelance architect × 3 of 15 Expand "Milwaukee Voters Rise on April 7th", Alex Christopher-Hayes, community artist × 4 of 15 Expand "Mom at 93 she has seen it all", Barbara Budish, designer, photographer, mom × 5 of 15 Expand "What Happened to Easter", C. Hartt, artist × 6 of 15 Expand "NOT Recommended by the CDC", Christina DeSpears, librarian × 7 of 15 Expand "Need To Breathe", Cindy Hansen, data specialist × 8 of 15 Expand "Closed Cafe", Corinne Reuter, esthetician × 9 of 15 Expand "Bunny Hop", Erin Maddox, video producer × 10 of 15 Expand "Tobacco, Towels, Tissues", Gary Lundberg, retired × 11 of 15 Expand "Desperate Times", Kristine Hinrichs, photographer × 12 of 15 Expand "Isolation", Mike Kornacki, UX designer × 13 of 15 Expand "Separatists 2020", Peter Schultz, photographer × 14 of 15 Expand "Sound of Silence", Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher × 15 of 15 Expand "Washing it Away", Sophia Voeltz, photography Prev Next

