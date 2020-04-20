Together Alone: Week 3 Gallery (April 12-18, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the third week of submissions. (April 12-18, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
"African American Kids During Virus Lockdown", Tom Jenz
"Fog Alley", Alden Hoot, freelance architect
"Milwaukee Voters Rise on April 7th", Alex Christopher-Hayes, community artist
"Mom at 93 she has seen it all", Barbara Budish, designer, photographer, mom
"What Happened to Easter", C. Hartt, artist
"NOT Recommended by the CDC", Christina DeSpears, librarian
"Need To Breathe", Cindy Hansen, data specialist
"Closed Cafe", Corinne Reuter, esthetician
"Bunny Hop", Erin Maddox, video producer
"Tobacco, Towels, Tissues", Gary Lundberg, retired
"Desperate Times", Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
"Isolation", Mike Kornacki, UX designer
"Separatists 2020", Peter Schultz, photographer
"Sound of Silence", Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher
"Washing it Away", Sophia Voeltz, photography
