Together Alone: Week 4 Gallery (April 19-26, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fourth week of submissions. (April 12-18, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

× 1 of 14 Expand "Home Alone," Ajit Parekh, physician × 2 of 14 Expand "Quarantine Oasis," Barbara Budish, physician × 3 of 14 Expand "Earth Day During a Pandemic," C. Hartt, artist × 4 of 14 Expand "What should be a bustling Sunday," Christina DeSpears, librarian × 5 of 14 Expand "Game Night," Cindy Hansen, data specialist × 6 of 14 Expand "Wild Birds Take-out," Corinne Reuter, esthetician × 7 of 14 Expand "Friendship in the Time of Covid," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer × 8 of 14 Expand "Stuck in an Endless Cycle," Lily Kate Burreson, student × 9 of 14 Expand "Great Egret," Madhavi Parekh, physician × 10 of 14 Expand "Covid-19 Blues," Marcella Jones, writer × 11 of 14 Expand "Treasure 2020," Peter Schultz, photographer × 12 of 14 Expand "Notice," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher × 13 of 14 Expand "Wanting Out," Sophia Voeltz, psychology × 14 of 14 Expand "Hope is on the horizon," Tom Jordan, writer Prev Next

