Together Alone: Week 4 Gallery (April 19-26, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fourth week of submissions. (April 12-18, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
"Home Alone," Ajit Parekh, physician
"Quarantine Oasis," Barbara Budish, physician
"Earth Day During a Pandemic," C. Hartt, artist
"What should be a bustling Sunday," Christina DeSpears, librarian
"Game Night," Cindy Hansen, data specialist
"Wild Birds Take-out," Corinne Reuter, esthetician
"Friendship in the Time of Covid," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
"Stuck in an Endless Cycle," Lily Kate Burreson, student
"Great Egret," Madhavi Parekh, physician
"Covid-19 Blues," Marcella Jones, writer
"Treasure 2020," Peter Schultz, photographer
"Notice," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher
"Wanting Out," Sophia Voeltz, psychology
"Hope is on the horizon," Tom Jordan, writer
