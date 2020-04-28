Together Alone: Week 4 Gallery (April 19-26, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fourth week of submissions. (April 12-18, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

"Home Alone," Ajit Parekh, physician

"Quarantine Oasis," Barbara Budish, physician

"Earth Day During a Pandemic," C. Hartt, artist

"What should be a bustling Sunday," Christina DeSpears, librarian

"Game Night," Cindy Hansen, data specialist

"Wild Birds Take-out," Corinne Reuter, esthetician

"Friendship in the Time of Covid," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer

"Stuck in an Endless Cycle," Lily Kate Burreson, student

"Great Egret," Madhavi Parekh, physician

"Covid-19 Blues," Marcella Jones, writer

"Treasure 2020," Peter Schultz, photographer

"Notice," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher

"Wanting Out," Sophia Voeltz, psychology

"Hope is on the horizon," Tom Jordan, writer

