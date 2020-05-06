Together Alone: Week 5 Gallery (April 27-May 3, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fifth week of submissions. (April 27-May 3, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

× 1 of 15 Expand "Adaptation," Marcella Jones, writer × 2 of 15 Expand "Doors Closed," Ken Roszak, retired mailman × 3 of 15 Expand "Health Hut Helper," Corinne Reuter, esthetician × 4 of 15 Expand "Heaven Can Wait," Ken Roszak, retired mailman × 5 of 15 Expand "Lovers' drama in lockdown, but where can she go?", Barbara Budish, designer/photographer × 6 of 15 Expand "Masked Hope," Lily Kate Burreson, student × 7 of 15 Expand "Morski razgovori" (Marine conversations), Mia Felić × 8 of 15 Expand "Museum Closed," Gary Lundberg, retired × 9 of 15 Expand "My Safe Place", Carl Hartt, artist × 10 of 15 Expand "New Traffic Pattern," Christina DeSpears, librarian × 11 of 15 Expand "No One in Sight," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher × 12 of 15 Expand "Rebuild Piece By Piece," Cindy Hansen, data specialist × 13 of 15 Expand "Social Distancing," Kleinman × 14 of 15 Expand "This Storm Will Pass," Tom Jordan, writer × 15 of 15 Expand "Visiting from a Distance," Virginia Small, writer Prev Next

Featured photographs this week: