Together Alone: Week 5 Gallery (April 27-May 3, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fifth week of submissions. (April 27-May 3, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

"Adaptation," Marcella Jones, writer

"Doors Closed," Ken Roszak, retired mailman

"Health Hut Helper," Corinne Reuter, esthetician

"Heaven Can Wait," Ken Roszak, retired mailman

"Lovers' drama in lockdown, but where can she go?", Barbara Budish, designer/photographer

"Masked Hope," Lily Kate Burreson, student

"Morski razgovori" (Marine conversations), Mia Felić

"Museum Closed," Gary Lundberg, retired

"My Safe Place", Carl Hartt, artist

"New Traffic Pattern," Christina DeSpears, librarian

"No One in Sight," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher

"Rebuild Piece By Piece," Cindy Hansen, data specialist

"Social Distancing," Kleinman

"This Storm Will Pass," Tom Jordan, writer

"Visiting from a Distance," Virginia Small, writer

Featured photographs this week: