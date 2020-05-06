Together Alone: Week 5 Gallery (April 27-May 3, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the fifth week of submissions. (April 27-May 3, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
1 of 15
"Adaptation," Marcella Jones, writer
2 of 15
"Doors Closed," Ken Roszak, retired mailman
3 of 15
"Health Hut Helper," Corinne Reuter, esthetician
4 of 15
"Heaven Can Wait," Ken Roszak, retired mailman
5 of 15
"Lovers' drama in lockdown, but where can she go?", Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
6 of 15
"Masked Hope," Lily Kate Burreson, student
7 of 15
"Morski razgovori" (Marine conversations), Mia Felić
8 of 15
"Museum Closed," Gary Lundberg, retired
9 of 15
"My Safe Place", Carl Hartt, artist
10 of 15
"New Traffic Pattern," Christina DeSpears, librarian
11 of 15
"No One in Sight," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher
12 of 15
"Rebuild Piece By Piece," Cindy Hansen, data specialist
13 of 15
"Social Distancing," Kleinman
14 of 15
"This Storm Will Pass," Tom Jordan, writer
15 of 15
"Visiting from a Distance," Virginia Small, writer
Featured photographs this week:
- "Adaptation," Marcella Jones, writer
- "Doors Closed," Ken Roszak, retired mailman
- "Health Hut Helper," Corinne Reuter, esthetician
- "Heaven Can Wait," Ken Roszak, retired mailman
- "Lovers' drama in lockdown, but where can she go?", Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
- "Masked Hope," Lily Kate Burreson, student
- "Morski razgovori" (translates to "Marine conversations" in Croatian), Mia Felić
- "Museum Closed," Gary Lundberg, retired
- "My Safe Place", Carl Hartt, artist
- "New Traffic Pattern," Christina DeSpears, librarian
- "No One in Sight," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher
- "Rebuild Piece By Piece," Cindy Hansen, data specialist
- "Social Distancing," Kleinman
- "This Storm Will Pass," Tom Jordan, writer
- "Visiting from a Distance," Virginia Small, writer