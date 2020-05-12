Together Alone: Week 6 Gallery (May 4-11, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the sixth week of submissions. (May 4-11, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
Featured photographs this week:
- "And yet life goes on," Tom Jordan, writer
- "Freedom," Marcella Jones, writer
- "Just the two of us," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
- "Lonely Downtown," David Miller, photographer
- "Love bundle left at my door," Corinne Reuter, esthetician
- "My Companion," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher
- "Provisions For Two," Cindy Hansen, data specialist
- "Stranded," Guntis Lauzums, photographer
- "The Park Is Somewhat Open," Christina DeSpears, librarian
- "They Grow on Trees," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
- "Torn to Pieces," Carl Hartt
- "Tosa Rocks," Nora Peevy, writer
- "We're Not Playing Around," Ken Roszak, retired mailman