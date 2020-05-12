Together Alone: Week 6 Gallery (May 4-11, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the sixth week of submissions. (May 4-11, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

"And yet life goes on," Tom Jordan, writer

"Freedom," Marcella Jones, writer

"Just the two of us," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer

"Lonely Downtown," David Miller, photographer

"Love bundle left at my door," Corinne Reuter, esthetician

"My Companion," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher

"Provisions For Two," Cindy Hansen, data specialist

"Stranded," Guntis Lauzums, photographer

"The Park Is Somewhat Open," Christina DeSpears, librarian

"They Grow on Trees," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer

"Torn to Pieces," Carl Hartt

"Tosa Rocks," Nora Peevy, writer

"We're Not Playing Around," Ken Roszak, retired mailman

Featured photographs this week: