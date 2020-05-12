Together Alone: Week 6 Gallery (May 4-11, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the sixth week of submissions. (May 4-11, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

× 1 of 13 Expand "And yet life goes on," Tom Jordan, writer × 2 of 13 Expand "Freedom," Marcella Jones, writer × 3 of 13 Expand "Just the two of us," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer × 4 of 13 Expand "Lonely Downtown," David Miller, photographer × 5 of 13 Expand "Love bundle left at my door," Corinne Reuter, esthetician × 6 of 13 Expand "My Companion," Phyllis Deicher-Ladwig, retired teacher × 7 of 13 Expand "Provisions For Two," Cindy Hansen, data specialist × 8 of 13 Expand "Stranded," Guntis Lauzums, photographer × 9 of 13 Expand "The Park Is Somewhat Open," Christina DeSpears, librarian × 10 of 13 Expand "They Grow on Trees," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer × 11 of 13 Expand "Torn to Pieces," Carl Hartt × 12 of 13 Expand "Tosa Rocks," Nora Peevy, writer × 13 of 13 Expand "We're Not Playing Around," Ken Roszak, retired mailman Prev Next

Featured photographs this week: