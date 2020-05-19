Together Alone: Week 7 Gallery (May 12-18, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the seventh week of submissions. (May 12-18, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

"6 Feet," Jamie Robarge, photographer

"Alone in the Woods," C.Hartt

"Go Vegan," Nora Peevy, writer

"My Garden My World," Kevin Hansen, designer

"Outpost Helper," Corinne Reuter, esthetician

"Pandemic Birthday Party," Cindy Hansen, data specialist

"Respite," G. Kniedler, retired

"Skyburst," Leslie Monagle

"Still Closed, Future Hazy," Christina DeSpears, librarian

"The New Normal," Ken Roszak, retired mailman

"The New Reality," H. Dahms, retired educator

"What She Said," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer

"Won't you be my neighbor," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer

