Together Alone: Week 8 Gallery (May 19-25, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the eighth week of submissions. (May 19-25, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

× 1 of 12 Expand "Adiós Corona," Barbara Budish, Designer/Photographer × 2 of 12 Expand "Afternoon Root Beer Floats," G. Kniedler, Retired × 3 of 12 Expand "Hello," Nora Peevy, Writer × 4 of 12 Expand "My New Friend," C. Hartt × 5 of 12 Expand "My Swab Team," Corinne Reuter, Esthetician × 6 of 12 Expand "Pebbles for Alex," Virginia Small, Writer × 7 of 12 Expand "Protected Yard Art," Sid Friedman, Dentist × 8 of 12 Expand "Rays of Hope," Ken Roszak, Retired × 9 of 12 Expand "Sign of the Times," Kristine Hinrichs, Photographer × 10 of 12 Expand "The Storm Surrounds Us," Tom Jordan, Writer × 11 of 12 Expand "Together Alone," Helen Dahms, Retired × 12 of 12 Expand "World View," Cindy Hansen, Data Specialist Prev Next

