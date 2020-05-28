Together Alone: Week 8 Gallery (May 19-25, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the eighth week of submissions. (May 19-25, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

"Adiós Corona," Barbara Budish, Designer/Photographer

"Afternoon Root Beer Floats," G. Kniedler, Retired

"Hello," Nora Peevy, Writer

"My New Friend," C. Hartt

"My Swab Team," Corinne Reuter, Esthetician

"Pebbles for Alex," Virginia Small, Writer

"Protected Yard Art," Sid Friedman, Dentist

"Rays of Hope," Ken Roszak, Retired

"Sign of the Times," Kristine Hinrichs, Photographer

"The Storm Surrounds Us," Tom Jordan, Writer

"Together Alone," Helen Dahms, Retired

"World View," Cindy Hansen, Data Specialist

