Together Alone: Week 9 Gallery (May 25-31, 2020)

by

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the ninth week of submissions. (May 25-31, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.

×

1 of 15

Alone-Together-Breakfast_Helen-Dahms_reitired.jpg

"Alone Together Breakfast," Helen Dahms, retired

×

2 of 15

Covid-19-Fisherman_Guntis-Lauzums_Photographer.jpg

"Covid-19 Fisherman," Guntis Lauzums, photographer

×

3 of 15

Drinks-Alone_C.Hartt.jpg

"Drinks Alone," C. Hartt

×

4 of 15

GhostTown_SFriedman_Dentist.jpg

"GhostTown," Sid Friedman, dentist

×

5 of 15

Heroes_Work_Here_Nora_Peevy_Writer.jpg

"Heroes Work Here," Nora Peevy, writer

×

6 of 15

Hiding-From-Everything_Cindy-Hansen_Data-Specialist_.jpg

"Hiding From Everything," Cindy Hansen, data specialist

×

7 of 15

Its-Miller-Time_Kristine_Hinrichs_Photographer.jpg

"It's Miller Time," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer

×

8 of 15

Lonely-Pair_Barbara-Budish_Designer-Photographer.jpg

"Lonely-Pair," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer

×

9 of 15

NatureHangsOn-AsCanWe_MarcellaJones_Writer.jpg

"Nature Hangs On—As Can We," Marcella Jones, writer

×

10 of 15

New-Direction_VSmall_Writer.jpg

"New Direction," Virginia Small, writer

×

11 of 15

Protest-in-a-Time-of-Pandemic_ChristinaDeSpears_Librarian.jpg

"Protest in a Time of Pandemic," Christina DeSpears, librarian

×

12 of 15

Rush-Hour-at-the-Mall_Corinne-Reuter_Esthetician.jpg

"Rush Hour at the Mall," Corinne Reuter, esthetician

×

13 of 15

Safe-Harbor-Ken-Roszak-Retired-Mailman.jpg

"Safe Harbor," Ken Roszak, retired mailman

×

14 of 15

Social-Distancing-on-the-Oak-Leaf-Trail_Grant-Kniedler_retired.jpg

"Social Distancing on the Oak Leaf Trail," Grant Kniedler, retired

×

15 of 15

What-the-Future-Looks-Like_Tom-Jordan_writer.jpg

"What the Future Looks Like," Tom Jordan, writer

Featured photographs this week: