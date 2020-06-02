Together Alone: Week 9 Gallery (May 25-31, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the ninth week of submissions. (May 25-31, 2020)

Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.

× 1 of 15 Expand "Alone Together Breakfast," Helen Dahms, retired × 2 of 15 Expand "Covid-19 Fisherman," Guntis Lauzums, photographer × 3 of 15 Expand "Drinks Alone," C. Hartt × 4 of 15 Expand "GhostTown," Sid Friedman, dentist × 5 of 15 Expand "Heroes Work Here," Nora Peevy, writer × 6 of 15 Expand "Hiding From Everything," Cindy Hansen, data specialist × 7 of 15 Expand "It's Miller Time," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer × 8 of 15 Expand "Lonely-Pair," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer × 9 of 15 Expand "Nature Hangs On—As Can We," Marcella Jones, writer × 10 of 15 Expand "New Direction," Virginia Small, writer × 11 of 15 Expand "Protest in a Time of Pandemic," Christina DeSpears, librarian × 12 of 15 Expand "Rush Hour at the Mall," Corinne Reuter, esthetician × 13 of 15 Expand "Safe Harbor," Ken Roszak, retired mailman × 14 of 15 Expand "Social Distancing on the Oak Leaf Trail," Grant Kniedler, retired × 15 of 15 Expand "What the Future Looks Like," Tom Jordan, writer Prev Next

