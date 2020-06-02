Together Alone: Week 9 Gallery (May 25-31, 2020)

Together Alone is an ongoing virtual photography exhibition curated by CoPA. Here are photos from the ninth week of submissions. (May 25-31, 2020)
Everyone who contributes a photograph to this exhibition is providing witness to these extraordinary events and is helping to chronicle the unique and not-so-unique ways in which we cope with social distancing and quarantine.
Visit the CoPA website for information on how to participate in this ongoing exhibition.
"Alone Together Breakfast," Helen Dahms, retired
"Covid-19 Fisherman," Guntis Lauzums, photographer
"Drinks Alone," C. Hartt
"GhostTown," Sid Friedman, dentist
"Heroes Work Here," Nora Peevy, writer
"Hiding From Everything," Cindy Hansen, data specialist
"It's Miller Time," Kristine Hinrichs, photographer
"Lonely-Pair," Barbara Budish, designer/photographer
"Nature Hangs On—As Can We," Marcella Jones, writer
"New Direction," Virginia Small, writer
"Protest in a Time of Pandemic," Christina DeSpears, librarian
"Rush Hour at the Mall," Corinne Reuter, esthetician
"Safe Harbor," Ken Roszak, retired mailman
"Social Distancing on the Oak Leaf Trail," Grant Kniedler, retired
"What the Future Looks Like," Tom Jordan, writer
