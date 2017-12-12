'UWM Design Entrepreneur Showcase 2017' at Kenilworth Square East

Art. Design. The boundaries are porous and often unwarranted. Good design is aesthetically pleasing, and art can be utilitarian while also worthy of disinterested contemplation. The marriage of functionality and beauty is foregrounded in the “UWM Design Entrepreneur Showcase 2017,” which presents the innovative products and services developed by seniors in the Design and Visual Communication program to address issues in water, energy, ecology, mental health, education, food and transportation. The projects are on display on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5-9 p.m. Opening remarks take place at 6 p.m., during which DVC Pitch Competition winners will be announced.