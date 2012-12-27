2013: SGCI ‘Print: MKE’

Printmaking will be a focus of Milwaukee’s visual arts in the months to come. Crowning the activities is the prestigious Southern Graphics Council International’s annual conference, “Print:MKE,” which is coming to the city in March 2013.

Before “Print:MKE” arrives, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design partners with UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts to host a show at their two galleries titled “Makers in Print: International Exhibition.” The dual exhibition presents the best in contemporary work from across the globe, showcasing various printmaking techniques including etchings, monotypes, silk-screens and woodcuts, to name only a few.

MIAD’s Frederick Layton Gallery will feature artists from Argentina, China and Poland, bringing approximately 20 printmakers to the city. At the Peck School of the Arts’ Inova/Kenilworth Gallery, the second edition of the exhibition represents three print collectives from Mexico and 11 printmakers working in South Africa and South Korea.

The conference will also feature an “Awards Exhibition” to honor California’s Alison Saar, New York’s Lesley Dill and Wisconsin’s Frances Myers. Milwaukee may be familiar with Dill and Myers because both women exhibit at Peltz Gallery, where Myers has given gallery talks along with her husband, renowned artist Warrington Colescott. Working as artists and educators, Myers and Colescott have inspired a generation of modern printmakers throughout the country.

Peltz Gallery, together with other local Milwaukee galleries, will coordinate with the SGCI conference by planning print exhibitions offering opportunities to collect art in this affordable medium. The pair of “Makers in Print” exhibitions opens Jan. 18. For more information, visit sgcinternational.org and printmke2013.org.

Art Happenings

“The Nativity”

UW-Milwaukee Art History Gallery

Mitchell Hall, Room 154

3203 N. Downer Ave.

In celebration of the season, this intimate exhibition presents work by such renowned artists as Albrecht Dürer, Rembrandt and Annibale Carracci, who depict Christ’s birth through their detailed prints. Continues through Jan. 11.

“Color!”

Tory Folliard Gallery

233 N. Milwaukee St.

Ten artists explore the wonders of color through the media of painting and sculpture in an exhibition that opens Jan. 11.