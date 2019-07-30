2019 Morning Glory Art Fair Features New Art, New Artists and a New Location

× Expand Photo credit: Morning Glory Art Fair Michael Schael, earned an Award of Merit in Ceramics at the 2018 Morning Glory Art Fair.

Recognized as one of the top 100 art fairs in the U.S., the Morning Glory Art Fair has moved to a new location in the heart of Downtown Milwaukee’s entertainment district, the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum.

Along with greater visibility, Morning Glory has expanded its art offerings.

The Fair now includes oil and water paintings and has increased the number of participating artists to nearly 130. Also on display and for sale are ceramics, glass, digital art, photography, sculpture, jewelry and handcrafted works in fiber, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media and wood. Morning Glory is a juried show that admits a select group of artists from across the country who meet strict criteria and demonstrate a level of quality, creativity and originality.

“We’re excited to bring our expanded Morning Glory Art Fair to a high-profile location that’s quickly established itself as a social and entertainment space in Milwaukee,” says Robert Dickey, president of the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council, the organization that hosts the annual art fair. “Be sure to put Aug. 10 and 11 on your calendar and come check out all of the wonderful art that’s available for purchase.”

The Morning Glory Art Fair is free and open to the public. Fair goers regularly discover treasures that add charm, beauty, character and whimsy to their home, garden and wardrobe.

The 45th annual Morning Glory Art Fair runs Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10-11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the plaza at Fiserv Forum, 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.morninggloryartfair.com.