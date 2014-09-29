500 Words: Artist Panel with Keven Brunett, Kristin Thielking, and Joan Hall

Those of us who aren't reference librarians primarily know D.A.R.E. as a drug use program aimed at kids just old enough to feasibly get involved with drugs. If you do happen to be a reference librarian you'll likely know DARE as the Dictionary of American Regional English , in which you can learn facts such as the following: in many parts of the South the expression "the devil is beating his wife" is used to describe a sunshower (the phenomenon in which rain falls while the sun is shining). Now , whether you want to work it into your daily vocabulary is another matter, but - personally - I love becoming acquainted with the funky perversities of the American tongue.

On Friday, October 3 at 7 p.m. in UWM's Fireside Lounge, artists Keven Brunett and Kristin Thielking will discuss DARE with Joan Hall, chief editor of DARE at UW-Madison. The theme also concerns Brunett and Thielking's new installation Voices: A Sculptural Book , which features 500 words and phrases from DARE and is currently on view at the Union Art Gallery. After the open discussion panel and refreshments, the gallery will be open for viewing.

This event is presented by the UWM Union Art Gallery and the Special Collections at UWM Libraries.