A New Black Cat Alley Mural Will Be Unveiled in April

On Nov. 6, 2017, “Devontay,” a controversial mural by Adam Stoner that was a part of the East Side’s Black Cat Alley outdoor art installation, was vandalized. The piece was completely covered up days after the vandalism and was eventually replaced with a mural depicting Santa Claus drinking beer next to a Christmas tree.

Now, the East Side Business Improvement District (BID) is putting out a call for artists to paint a new mural for the alley, which will be unveiled to the public on Friday, April 20. The deadline for submission is Friday, March 9, and the winner/winners will be announced Thursday, March 15.

“We are planning many installations throughout the year, hoping to attract more visitors to the neighborhood and its businesses,” Kristen Godfrey, executive director of the East Side BID, said in a press release. “Adding and celebrating new artworks in Black Cat Alley just adds value to the whole community.”

The winning artist or crew will receive an honorarium of $2,000 plus materials. A committee of jurors will select a winner based on artistic merit, message and originality of design.